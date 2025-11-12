How to watch today’s LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets is set to take place on November 12, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Nuggets are averaging 124 points per game as opposed to the Clippers' 108.9. Denver also had a significant advantage on the glass, pulling down 47.9 rebounds compared to the Clippers' 40.9.

The Nuggets have 30.2 assists per game compared to the Clippers' 24.4. Denver averages 8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game, while the Clippers average 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The high-voltage NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets is set to take place on November 12, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

LA Clippers team news

Ivica Zubac has been pulling down 10.6 rebounds per game on average, 3.0 on offense and 7.6 on defense.

James Harden averages 4.2 turnovers in 34.9 minutes while dishing out 9.3 assists per game.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bradley Beal Hip injury Out SF, Kawhi Leonard Injury management Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.2 points per game while pulling down 13.2 rebounds and shooting 85.4% from the free-throw line and an outstanding 66.9% from the field.

Peyton Watson adds 1.1 blocks every game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

No injuries

LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets have outperformed the LA Clippers in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Nuggets have demonstrated their superiority with convincing victories such as 120-101 on May 4, 2025, and 131-115 on April 30, 2025, highlighting their offensive firepower and great rebounding.

The Clippers have maintained their competitiveness, winning one close game on May 2, 2025, 111-105, and losing by a slim margin on April 27, 2025, 101-99.

Overall, Denver is the favorite due to their consistency, scoring efficiency, and rebounding advantage, but the Clippers' strong defense and capacity to keep games close indicate that this game may be close and competitive.

Date Results Oct 13, 2025 Nuggets 102-94 Clippers May 04, 2025 Nuggets 120-101 Clippers May 02, 2025 Clippers 111-105 Nuggets Apr 30, 2025 Nuggets 131-115 Clippers Apr 27, 2025 Nuggets 101-99 Clippers

