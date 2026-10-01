Chicago Fire's Mbekezeli Mbokazi described as MLS's 'best pure centre-back' after return from injury

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has completed a remarkable comeback to professional action, defying initial medical expectations regarding a serious muscle injury. The South African defender was forced to the sidelines in July after sustaining a tear in his left thigh during a training session with the Chicago Fire.

Medical experts initially feared that the severity of the muscle tear would necessitate surgery, a development that would have ruled him out of the remainder of the 2026 MLS campaign and crucial AFCON qualifiers for Bafana Bafana. However, Mbokazi underwent an intensive and accelerated rehabilitation programme that allowed him to return to the pitch months earlier than originally forecasted.

The defender’s official return took place over the weekend during Chicago’s 1-0 victory against Charlotte FC. Reports indicate that the Fire coaching staff had planned to limit his involvement to just 45 minutes to manage his workload effectively. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old reportedly insisted on extending his time on the field, eventually playing until the 80th minute. This display of determination highlights the player's eagerness to influence games as Chicago looks to solidify their position in the standings during the final stretch of the regular season.

Following his return, Mbokazi has been the subject of significant praise, with analysts suggesting he is the premier defensive specialist in the league. A report from MLSsoccer.com underlined his vital role, stating: "Simply put, it's hard to overstate Mbokazi's impact on Chicago's defensive setup. The same was true for South Africa when he was shining at this summer's FIFA World Cup.

"With elite defensive range, Mbokazi's ability to sweep up danger behind the Fire's backline has proven crucial in 2026. That was certainly the case for Berhalter's outfit over the weekend."

The analysis continued to highlight the specific traits that set the Bafana Bafana star apart from his peers in the North American top flight.

"Up against a Charlotte team eager to get out in transition, Mbokazi made it his mission to snuff out their host's quick attacking forays. But it's not just the youngster's ability to get out and run that impresses. It's also strength that creates a knack for winning the ball."

These attributes have made him an indispensable asset for a team that has recently adjusted its tactical approach to accommodate high-profile additions further up the pitch.

The presence of Mbokazi is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for a Chicago side that already boasts world-class talent in other departments.

With Robert Lewandowski leading the line, the team's overall structure has evolved, making a reliable defensive anchor more important than ever.

The league's official publication noted: "Since Robert Lewandowski's arrival in the forward line has altered Chicago's defensive approach, having arguably MLS's best pure centre-back return is a massive boon. With their restored backline, Chicago could catapult back into MLS Cup contention."



