Chelsea have wrapped up a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. The player will officially join up in 2027.





Ahanor, 18, made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season during his first campaign in Bergamo, having arrived from Genoa in July 2025.

Those displays earned the teenager a call-up to the senior Italy side, where he won his first two caps last June.





Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his "X" account: "Chelsea sign Honest Ahanor officially from Atalanta in a deal worth £40 million starting in June 2027."

He added: "The young Italian defender, aged 18, will join Crystal Palace on loan from Atalanta."



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