Chelsea open negotiations for a new defensive signing

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks to sign Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor before the summer transfer window shuts, according to press reports in Italy.

Ahanor, 18, swapped his boyhood club Genoa for Atalanta last summer in a deal worth 16 million euros (13.7 million pounds). He went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for his new club last season.

That run marked him out as one of the brightest young talents in Serie A. The teenager played a key role in helping Atalanta finish eighth.

Speculation has since grown that Ahanor may be on the verge of leaving Bergamo, with clubs across Europe monitoring his performances closely.

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The English newspaper "Metro" reported, citing Italy's "La Gazzetta dello Sport", that Atalanta have already turned down two offers from two unnamed clubs for Ahanor, and that Chelsea are the latest side to step up their interest in the Italian.

Reports say the Blues are holding talks with both Atalanta and Ahanor's representatives, hoping to strike an agreement before the summer deadline on 1 September.

He has been used mainly as a defender on the left side of a back three, but Ahanor can also play at left-back, in midfield and as a winger.

Born in Aversa, the player is renowned for his pace and physicality. He has already won two caps for Italy.

His current contract, signed on his arrival in Bergamo, runs until June 2028.







