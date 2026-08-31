Ceballos surprises everyone at the Bernabéu

Dani Ceballos sprang a surprise during Real Madrid's clash with Malaga in La Liga on Sunday.

The 30-year-old turned up at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch his former team-mates beat Malaga. With his future still up in the air, the midfielder followed the game from one of the VIP boxes.

According to AS, with less than 24 hours left before the transfer window shuts, a return to Real Betis is his top priority.

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Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 win, and the fans were reunited with Ceballos, who didn't want to miss the chance to come back to the Bernabeu.

Moments after Mbappe's goal, the camera picked out the VIP box where the former Real Madrid man was sitting.

His next destination remains undecided. For now, the player is training alone in the capital as he chases a move back to his parent club, Real Betis.

With the window closing in, Ceballos's fate hangs in the balance. He wants to rejoin the green and white side he left in 2017 to sign for Real Madrid.

Recent moves from the board suggest his return is closer than ever. Time is running out, though, and the deal is not yet done.

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Ceballos turned down a tempting offer from Ajax at the start of the summer, a deal that stacked up handsomely both financially and in sporting terms. He believes his future lies with Real Betis and nowhere else.

The Andalusian club's player registration problem is the main obstacle standing in the way of the deal.