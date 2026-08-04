Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane confirmed the signing of Portuguese coach Pedro Bobista as their new manager on Tuesday, a surprise move that comes just weeks after he led Cape Verde to a historic run at the 2026 World Cup.

Bobista, 56, looks set to leave his post with Cape Verde in the coming days, ending a successful spell with the "Blue Sharks" that lasted for years.

The appointment follows lengthy negotiations between the two parties. Both sides discussed the possibility of Bobista combining the Berkane job with his role at the helm of the Cape Verde national team. The final arrangements suggest the Portuguese coach will dedicate himself entirely to his new club.

Renaissance Berkane kept the terms of the deal under wraps, including its duration and financial value. Sources close to the agreement confirm it contains ambitious clauses in line with the club's continental and domestic ambitions.

A historic World Cup run

That move rode the wave of the extraordinary campaign Bobista oversaw with Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup, where he steered the team to an unprecedented feat: a place in the round of 32.

The "Blue Sharks" bowed out with their heads held high. Argentina edged a thrilling round-of-32 tie 3-2 after extra time, but the African side matched the eventual finalists with a display of real technical quality.

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