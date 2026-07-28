Calvin Stengs signs for AZ and reveals the man who made him choose a return

Calvin Stengs is officially an AZ player, the club have announced through their official channels. He joins from Feyenoord, where his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

AZ have moved quickly to take advantage after the left-footer became a free agent last week. He had already undergone a medical "in secret" last Friday.

"I want to put that period with all those injuries behind me. I feel good and want to give it everything. Just enjoy playing football. That is the main reason I have come back here, and of course coach Leeroy Echteld, under whom I had a good spell in the youth teams," Stengs said through the official channels.

Having come through AZ's academy, Stengs went on to play 113 official matches for the first team. He recorded 24 goals and 22 assists.

In 2021, he left for OGC Nice for €15 million. It did not prove a great success. During the 2022/23 season, Nice loaned Stengs to Royal Antwerp FC, before he left the club for good in the summer of 2023 when Feyenoord bought him.

His spell in Rotterdam-Zuid also ended up disappointing after a good start, partly because of injury problems. Last season, Stengs played on loan at Pisa. This summer he returned to De Kuip, and the club decided to terminate his contract.

As an AZ player, Stengs made his debut for the Netherlands in November 2019. He won eight caps in the years that followed. His last match for the Netherlands came in November 2023 against Gibraltar. The Netherlands won 0-6 and Stengs scored a hat-trick.