Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-QAT-QSL-SADD-SHAMALAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

By video: Immediate punishment for Baghdad Bounedjah after an offensive gesture to the referee

B. Bounedjah
Al-Shamal
Al-Shamal vs Al-Wakrah
Al-Wakrah
Stars League
Algeria
Qatar

The Algerian star puts Al-Shamal of Qatar in a tight spot!

Nothing in the Qatar Stars League looked quite like this. The final whistle between Al-Shamal and Al-Wakrah did not end the drama, it sparked it, with Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah at the centre of the strangest and most controversial red card of the season.

The match finished 1-1 on Thursday evening in the opening fixture of the fourth round. Referee Mohammed Al-Shammari's whistle did not close proceedings. It opened them.

It all kicked off in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Bounedjah, the Al-Shamal captain and one of the most experienced players in the history of the Qatari league, protested a decision by Al-Shammari and picked up a yellow card just before play resumed.

Seconds later, Al-Shammari blew for full time and confirmed the draw. Bounedjah then approached the referee again to demand an explanation for some of his calls, but Al-Shammari told him to leave the pitch as the match was over.

The striker obliged and set off towards the changing rooms. On his way he aimed "shocking" gestures at the referee.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Shamal crest
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

Al-Shammari spotted it. He chased after the Algerian and brandished a straight red card, leaving the Al-Shamal players stunned.

Furious, Bounedjah threw the captain's armband to the ground in protest. Al-Shamal officials rushed in to calm him down, but he stayed enraged and shoved one of his own club's staff.

The red card rules Bounedjah out of his side's decisive top-of-the-table clash against leaders Al-Duhail. Special reports suggest the punishment may not stop at a single-match ban, with a harsher penalty expected based on the gestures and unsporting conduct the referee records in his match report.

A draw that tastes like defeat for Al-Shamal

As for the game itself, defender Pablo Mari opened the scoring for Al-Shamal in the 26th minute. Tunisian Aissa Laidouni levelled for Al-Wakrah before the break.

That result cost Al-Shamal a precious chance to go top. They had to settle for a single point, which took them to 8 points and second place behind leaders Al-Sadd.

Al-Wakrah, meanwhile, are still chasing their first win of the season. A second draw alongside two defeats leaves them on just two points.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google