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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

By video: Barcelona's magic turns the tables on Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Spain

A thrilling start

Barcelona have turned the tables on Rayo Vallecano in the third-round clash currently under way in the Spanish league

Rayo Vallecano piled the pressure on Barcelona early, Sergio Camello firing the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.

The reply came fast. Lamine Yamal struck in the 19th minute and Raphinha added a second on 21.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Barcelona sit fifth in the table provisionally before the match with 6 points, while Rayo Vallecano languish in 16th on a single point.

Real Madrid lead the way in La Liga with 9 points.

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