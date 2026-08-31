Barcelona have turned the tables on Rayo Vallecano in the third-round clash currently under way in the Spanish league

Rayo Vallecano piled the pressure on Barcelona early, Sergio Camello firing the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.





The reply came fast. Lamine Yamal struck in the 19th minute and Raphinha added a second on 21.





Barcelona sit fifth in the table provisionally before the match with 6 points, while Rayo Vallecano languish in 16th on a single point.

Real Madrid lead the way in La Liga with 9 points.



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