A rare goal from Hassan Kadesh took Saudi Arabia back to the days of Roberto Mancini, the current Italy head coach, nearly two years on.

Saudi Arabia met Oman at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, in the second round of the group stage at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Kadesh doubled Saudi Arabia's lead in the 18th minute, heading home a Saleh Abu Al-Shamat corner.

It was his third goal for Saudi Arabia in 22 appearances, and his first at the Gulf tournament.

His only previous goals for the national side, the Al-Ittihad defender's other two, came almost two years earlier in the 2-1 win over China on 10 September 2024, a 2026 World Cup qualifier played under Mancini.

That victory marked the high point of the Italian's time in charge. Results then slid, he was sacked, and Frenchman Hervé Renard took over.

Kadesh, meanwhile, has forced his way back into the starting line-up at the Gulf tournament. He had been stuck on the bench at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.