Thibaut Courtois cannot solve his penalty problem. Belgium's Real Madrid goalkeeper was beaten from the spot once again during Sunday evening's clash with Atletico Madrid, in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Atletico won the penalty after Hancko swung a cross into the box, where Giuliano Simeone met it before Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen barged in and sent the Argentine to the ground. Referee Ortiz Arias pointed straight to the spot.

Grimaldo stepped up and made no mistake, slotting the ball past Courtois to hand Atletico the lead just a few minutes into the second half.

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That goal did more than put Atletico ahead in the capital derby. It laid bare Courtois's ongoing struggles with penalties, with his save rate from the spot dropping sharply over recent months.

French outlet "Stats Foot" reported that Courtois has saved just one of the last 16 penalties awarded against him with Real Madrid in official matches.

The number tells its own story. One stop, 15 conceded. The Belgian's difficulty from 12 yards could hardly be clearer.

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