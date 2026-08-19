The chase for Egyptian star Omar Marmoush has taken a sudden twist. Tottenham Hotspur have thrown themselves into the race for the Manchester City forward this summer, a move that could redraw the Premier League's attacking landscape.

Under Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs want to rebuild the London club from top to bottom. The ambitious plan has one aim: dragging Tottenham back into the fierce scrap for the Premier League title.

David Ornstein of The Athletic, one of England's most reliable reporters, confirmed De Zerbi officially wants both Manchester City men in a single swoop: Omar Marmoush and Brazilian Savinho.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano went further. He revealed the Tottenham board plan to overhaul their attacking three entirely for the new campaign, building around a fearsome front line of Marmoush, Savinho and Dutchman Cody Gakpo of Liverpool.

English journalist Gary Ward struck a note of caution. Manchester City won't sanction the exits of Marmoush and Savinho until they've landed strong replacements, with the Sky Blues waiting to wrap up deals for Enzo Fernandez and young Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi of Lille.

Behind it all lies Marmoush's struggle for minutes. He found starts hard to come by under Pep Guardiola last season, and that looks set to continue given City's constant reliance on Erling Haaland as the main striker. The Community Shield against Arsenal laid it bare.