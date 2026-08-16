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FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-REAL SOCIEDADAFP

Translated by

By Alonso's order: Chelsea plan to sell attacking quartet

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad
Chelsea
Real Sociedad
Club Friendlies
X. Alonso
N. Jackson
P. Neto
M. Mudryk
L. Delap
England
Spain
Senegal
Portugal
Ukraine

Radical changes within Chelsea

Chelsea are preparing to overhaul their attacking line this season, with manager Xabi Alonso keen to offload four forwards in one go.

The pressure to trim the squad will only grow in the coming days. Alonso's side boasts a rich array of players, and the Spanish manager has already warned of the need for radical changes, especially in defence.

Defence isn't the only concern. The attack needs significant surgery over the coming weeks, with several players potentially heading for the exit.

According to the "Foot Mercato" network, citing "Sky Sports", the departure of several prominent Chelsea players is imminent.

Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson are both expected to leave Stamford Bridge within the next two weeks. Neither featured in Saturday's friendly against Real Sociedad, a further hint at their situation and the club's desire to find quick solutions for them.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

Several Premier League clubs are chasing the Senegalese, while the English forward looks to be Como's first choice.

Mykhailo Mudryk's situation is one to watch too. The Ukrainian winger is expected to go out on loan, with Chelsea keen to hand him more playing time while freeing up a place in the attack.

There could be another departure, too. Pedro Neto is attracting serious interest from Saudi Arabia, specifically Al-Hilal.

Now the London club must strike the ideal balance between their financial ambitions and the need to slim down significantly. Sell Delap, Jackson, Mudryk and perhaps Neto, and Chelsea could bank a substantial sum from these deals.

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