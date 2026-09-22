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BVB, rumour: youngster Albert in high demand

Could Borussia Dortmund be about to lose one of German football's brightest talents? Ruhr Nachrichten report that youngster Mathis Albert is eligible for two more national teams alongside Germany.

The report says Germany, France and the United States are now locked in a three-way battle for the 17-year-old attacking talent. Albert has already made several appearances for the United States youth teams, and Mauricio Pochettino has now called him up to the senior squad for the upcoming internationals.

With a French father and German citizenship, he is also eligible to represent both of those nations. The federations are said to be hoping Albert will still switch national teams.

Albert has made two senior appearances for BVB so far. He made his first-team debut against SC Freiburg last season and also played the full 90 minutes in this season's DFB Cup opener against HEBC Hamburg.

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BVB, rumour: Dortmund duo must join the U23s

After missing out on selection by their national team coaches, Maximilian Beier and Marcel Sabitzer will apparently have to train with BVB's U23s next week. That is according to a report by kicker.

The report adds that the two Dortmund professionals will first complete individual running sessions before joining the amateurs. The same is also said to apply to the remaining goalkeeping group, as well as to a large part of the teams made up of coaches, physiotherapists and many other staff members.

Beier was not called up to the DFB squad by national coach Jürgen Klopp for the Nations League internationals, while Sabitzer withdrew from the Austrian national team's matches of his own accord. He said he needed to "manage his energy carefully".

Meanwhile, all of BVB's other fit outfield players are away with their respective national teams. A total of 20 Dortmund professionals have been nominated for the XXL international break.

Injured stars such as Emre Can and Justin Lerma will continue working on their comeback as usual in rehabilitation.

BVB, fixture list: Borussia Dortmund's next matches