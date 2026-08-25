Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 season, capping a superb campaign for the Manchester United star.

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Fellow players voted for the award, which Bruno collected today at the PFA's annual ceremony.

He saw off five rivals to claim the prize. Manchester City had Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki on the shortlist, while Arsenal boasted the biggest presence with three names: defender Gabriel Magalhaes, goalkeeper David Raya and midfielder Declan Rice.

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The gong completes a clean sweep for Fernandes, who has already scooped the Premier League's official player prize and the Football Writers' Association award in England.



