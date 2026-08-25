British media are unanimous about a completely new role for Jorrel Hato under Xabi Alonso

Jorrel Hato is still adjusting to his new position but impressed the British media after Monday night's 2-3 win over Fulham. The Netherlands international started at left wing-back in Xabi Alonso's system.

Alonso has been Chelsea manager since the start of the summer after Real Madrid sacked him last season. The Spaniard has already shaped the London side in his own image.

At Craven Cottage, Chelsea lined up in a 1-5-2-2-1 formation. Hato operated as the advanced player on the left side of the defence.

Goals from João Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer gave the Blues the win, although Roberto Sánchez's errors in goal ensured a nervy finish.

Hato started and came off after 65 minutes. Pep Chavarria, who joined from Rayo Vallecano this summer, replaced him.

Although Hato had not previously played at left wing-back, every newspaper gave him a pass mark. “Played in an unfamiliar wing-back role, had a promising dribble early in the match and adapted well,” said the BBC. The broadcaster gave him a 6.

The Independent was even more positive about Hato's display. “Strikingly good going forward with surging runs (one of which almost led to an assist for a fourth goal). At times a little uncertain defensively, but still decent: 7.”

Football London and The Standard also handed the former Ajax player a 6. “The Dutchman drove forward with the ball from left-back as often as he could. He was not outstanding, but competed well,” said the former outlet.