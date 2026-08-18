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Rob Norcup

How to buy Brentford 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season tickets

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Check out how you could watch Brentford in live action this season

Brentford remain one of the great Premier League success stories, a club that has turned data driven recruitment and a fiercely tight home ground into a sustainable top flight identity. Now into their second season under Keith Andrews, the Bees begin the 2026/27 campaign with one of the most attractive home fixture lists in the division.

It starts immediately. Tottenham visit the Gtech Community Stadium on the opening weekend, west London rivals Chelsea arrive in September, and a remarkable run in the autumn brings Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to west London within weeks of each other. With just 17,250 seats, this is one of the hardest grounds in England to get into.

So how can you get your hands on Brentford tickets this season? Let GOAL show you exactly what your options are.

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What are the upcoming Brentford 2026/27 fixtures?

Below you can find Brentford's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Premier League
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Brentford
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TOT
DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026Brentford vs Tottenham HotspurGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026Leeds United vs BrentfordElland Road, LeedsTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026Brentford vs SunderlandGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026AFC Bournemouth vs BrentfordVitality Stadium, BournemouthTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026Brentford vs ChelseaGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026Aston Villa vs BrentfordVilla Park, BirminghamTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026Brentford vs LiverpoolGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026Hull City vs BrentfordMKM Stadium, HullTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026Brentford vs Nottingham ForestGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026Brighton & Hove Albion vs BrentfordAmex Stadium, BrightonTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026Brentford vs EvertonGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026Manchester United vs BrentfordOld Trafford, ManchesterTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026Brentford vs ArsenalGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026Brentford vs Manchester CityGtech Community Stadium, LondonTickets

How much are Brentford Premier League tickets?

Brentford adult tickets have a face value ranging from around £30 to £65, with prices set by match category rather than a flat rate across the season.

The club divides fixtures into three tiers. Category A star covers the highest profile visitors, typically Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. Category A generally applies to other London clubs plus Manchester City and Newcastle. Category B covers mid table and newly promoted opposition, which are the easiest and cheapest matches to attend.

Concession tickets for over 65s and 18 to 24 year olds are usually around £10 cheaper than full adult prices, while junior tickets for under 17s range from roughly £10 to £15 depending on category.

On StubHub, prices move with demand rather than category. The Category B fixtures against promoted sides like Sunderland and Hull City offer the best value of the season, while the December run of Arsenal and Manchester City at home will command the highest prices. Early buyers consistently get the better deal.

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How to buy Brentford season tickets?

A Brentford season ticket cannot be bought from a waiting list. It has to be earned through the club's Ticket Access Points system, which makes it one of the hardest season tickets to obtain in English football.

Adult season ticket pricing has recently started from around £460 and risen to around £815 for the most exclusive areas of the stadium, including The Dugout, with the club having previously frozen prices as part of its commitment to affordable football.

To qualify, you need a Brentford Membership and must attend matches to accumulate TAPS. The current estimate is that around 1,000 points are required, while only around 800 points are available in a single season, meaning you could attend every fixture in a campaign and still fall short. For the vast majority of fans, StubHub is the practical route to a seat at the Gtech.

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What is the history of the Gtech Community Stadium?

The Gtech Community Stadium is a 17,250 capacity football ground in Brentford, west London, and has been the home of Brentford FC since it opened in 2020.

Known officially as the Brentford Community Stadium, it replaced Griffin Park and has also staged rugby union, with London Irish playing there for three seasons until the club entered administration in 2023. The stadium was selected as a venue for UEFA Women's Euro 2022, hosting four matches during the tournament, and sits at the heart of a wider regeneration of the surrounding area including new homes and commercial space.

Its compact, steep sided design keeps supporters close to the pitch and is a major reason the Gtech has developed a reputation as one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League despite being among its smallest grounds.

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