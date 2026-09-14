"Dembele? He was always seen as a talented player. As for me, I was always regarded as the chosen player. I reached the top straight away and at a young age. He has had a different career, because of injuries, but he has managed to make up for it well." That is what Kylian Mbappe said a few days ago, while talking about the Ballon d'Or.

The Real Madrid star, deep in his own Ballon d'Or campaign, could not resist stirring the pot.

Silent until now, Ousmane Dembele has finally broken cover to discuss his chances of claiming the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The PSG forward won the 2025 award after firing the club to a treble of the Champions League, Ligue 1 and the French Cup. He returns as a leading candidate for 2026, with the Parisians having lifted a second Champions League crown.

Foot Mercato carried Dembele's comments after PSG's 1-0 win over Brest.

Dembele said: "No, I have always been like this. I have always sat at the back of the class and worked hard. Throughout my career, I have not said a single word, I have worked."

He then turned to the words of his France team-mate and long-time friend Mbappe: "I was never the chosen player, I worked hard and was rewarded in a wonderful year with Paris. This year we will see, I am following the matter without pressure. We will see."

The wait runs until 26 October, when the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place.

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