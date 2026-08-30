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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Bosz makes decision on Geertruida’s starting place at PSV

FC Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie

PSV head to FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon. Peter Bosz has still not handed Lutsharel Geertruida his first start for the visitors, as the line-up shows. Below are the eleven names in the Eindhoven side.

At right-back in Utrecht, Sergiño Dest starts, with Mauro Júnior keeping his place on the left. Ryan Flamingo partners Armando Obispo in central defence, so Geertruida has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

In midfield, Guus Til, Kodai Sano and Noah Fernandez start for the reigning champions against Utrecht. Summer signing Sven Mijnans must therefore stay patient and hope for a substitute appearance.

Up front, Ruben van Bommel lines up on the left after his fine form against FC Groningen. Ivan Perisic provides the threat from the right, with Ricardo Pepi leading the line in Bosz's team.

FC Utrecht line-up: Barkas; Horemans, Ogidi Nwankwo, Didden; Vesterlund, De Wit, Van den Berg, Zagre; Alarcón, Min, Cathline 

Eredivisie
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Obispo, Flamingo, Mauro Júnior; Til, Sano, Fernandez; Van Bommel, Pepi, Perisic.

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