According to the transfer expert, the English champions have kept the right, via a contractual option, to end the loan early in January and bring the talent back to London. If the Premier League club trigger the clause, the Bundesliga side would have no power to stop the move and would have to let the player leave.

However, the transfer expert's report does not say whether that scenario depends on specific performance criteria or minimum playing time. Aside from that, this is a standard loan agreement, with no purchase option or other rights included for Borussia Dortmund. Even on those unfavourable terms, Dortmund were simply relieved to get the emergency move over the line.

At the very last moment, the BVB leadership around Lars Ricken and sporting director Ole Book moved to fill the gap left by the injury-enforced absence of Giannis Konstantelias. By signing the 19-year-old midfielder from the Gunners, Schwarz-Gelb did secure creative quality in the short term, but also took on a familiar element of risk.

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BVB clause for Ethan Nwaneri recalls Aaron Anselmino's fate

Among BVB fans, the clause inevitably brings back unhappy memories of a painful personnel episode from the recent past. As recently as last year, Borussia Dortmund faced the same contractual situation when they signed centre-back Aaron Anselmino on loan from Chelsea. With his uncompromising and courageous style of play, the defender quickly became a crowd favourite at Signal Iduna Park.

Then came the disillusionment in the following January. The Premier League club triggered their agreed right of access and suddenly brought Anselmino back, only to immediately send the Argentine on to their own partner club Racing Strasbourg.

In France, the defender, who had left the Dortmund team in tears, never rediscovered his form. After the unhappy spell there, Anselmino is now back in the Londoners' squad. At BVB, concern remains that the same problem could resurface with Nwaneri next winter.