Borussia Dortmund have an "Undav debate": a "super player" gives Niko Kovac a luxury problem

Less than two weeks ago, Fabio Silva's future at Dortmund was still up in the air. The summer transfer window was heading into its final stretch and the 24-year-old had been left watching from the stands for the Bundesliga opener against HSV (2-0).

That omission came after some pointed comments following the Super Cup against Bayern Munich. Silva scored Dortmund's goal off the bench in the 2-1 defeat, then made it plain he wanted more minutes. "We'll see what happens," he said at the time, meaning: let's see whether I stay or not.

He has stayed, despite reported interest from several clubs in Spain and Turkey. His role at Dortmund has not changed, though. He has played 28 minutes in the Bundesliga at TSG Hoffenheim and 15 minutes in the Champions League against Villarreal. His full game in the DFB Cup at Hamburg fifth-tier side HEBC probably says enough.

Still, what he has produced in 43 minutes across two hugely important wins is remarkable. Against Hoffenheim, he came on for Konstantinos Karetsas and quickly turned matchwinner with the equaliser and his part in the 3-2 win..

Then against Villarreal, he set up Guirassy for the opener and shifted the game back Dortmund's way. Almost more importantly, Silva brings an energy that seems to drag his team-mates with him. Nobody doubts his quality, and his intensity and willingness look to have hit a new level.

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"Together, together": Guirassy wants a front two

"We really enjoy playing together," Guirassy said after Tuesday evening's win. Dortmund's top scorer was much keener to discuss his team-mate than his 100th game in black and yellow or his brace. "We have a lot of fun together in training, he's a super player."

With those two outstanding cameos, Silva could hardly have made a stronger case for more influence and more minutes. The question now, and it echoes the Deniz Undav debate sparked by Julian Nagelsmann during the World Cup, is whether Silva is best used as a late spark or whether he should be given more time to bring his strengths to the fore for longer, and maybe even better. Or whether coming off the bench is his ideal role. On Amazon Prime, for example, pundits Mats Hummels and Christoph Kramer asked whether Silva, as a starter, might even offer less of his energy and quality than he does as a substitute.

One thing is clear: last season, Silva did disappoint at times when he started. Would it be different now? Hard to say until it is tested. Or as sporting director Ole Book put it: "I'm not going to dictate the tactics or the formation to the coach. But I think we're all taking note right now that Fabio is doing this brilliantly."

Book said the Portuguese player is certainly strengthening his case for more playing time.

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Fabio Silva and Serhou Guirassy complement each other

Kobel is also convinced, and happy to say so. "He's absolutely on it" at the moment, the Dortmund goalkeeper said on Prime Video. "He brings great energy to the game. He was lively, ran a lot and looked dangerous straight away with his first action."

When Guirassy spoke about Silva, he used the word "together" twice. The two strikers have each set up one goal for the other this season. They complement each other perfectly because they bring different profiles, while both can switch seamlessly between creator and finisher.

For Niko Kovac, having two strikers in this kind of form, and ones who also click together, is a luxury. The moment to start Guirassy and Silva "together" appears to have arrived.

Next up, the home game against SC Paderborn (Saturday, 3.30pm) looks made for that acid test.



