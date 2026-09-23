Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keeping an eye on a highly sought-after midfield talent

A new name has emerged on Borussia Dortmund's radar. As Tipsbladet reports, it is 15-year-old FC Copenhagen talent Ilyas Houira.

Dortmund are not the only top European club tracking the Moroccan. Ajax and Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be watching the youngster. Clubs from France and Spain have also reportedly added Houira to their lists.

The Bundesliga club's interest is said to go back some time. According to the report, Dortmund had been monitoring Houira even before his move from the Aarhus GF youth academy to FC Copenhagen in January.

For the Danish record champions, the central midfielder is still playing for the Under-16s. His contract in Copenhagen runs until 2029.