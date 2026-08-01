Sacha Boey returned to Bayern Munich this summer after his loan spell at Galatasaray Istanbul. The Frenchman's return to the Isar, however, was apparently not because the Turkish champions had lost interest in him. Instead, squad regulations in the Süper Lig blocked a permanent deal.

According to Bild, Galatasaray were ready in principle to bring Boey back for a fee of between €10 million and €15 million. The foreign player rule left the club with only one free spot for an overseas player, though. Because that place was earmarked for another position, Galatasaray ultimately decided against signing the right-back.

Bayern Munich: no takers for Sacha Boey yet in sight

Back at Bayern Munich, Boey no longer has any sporting prospects. Board member for sport Max Eberl recently made it clear that the record champions are open to a sale in the cases of Boey, Bryan Zaragoza and Joao Palhinha alike. "With Sacha, Bryan and Joao, we have three players whom we are very open to letting go," Eberl explained in a media round. The 51-year-old then became even clearer: "For the three of them, there will be no future at Bayern Munich. If one of them decides to stay here, then it will be relatively tough and complicated for him, because he will not play a big role."

Boey joined Bayern Munich from Galatasaray in January 2024 for around €30 million, but never managed to establish himself in Munich. In 38 competitive matches, the 25-year-old scored one goal and set up six more. His contract runs until 2028. Right now, though, no move appears to be on the horizon for the Frenchman.