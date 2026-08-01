Spain's Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao defender, has become the subject of much speculation after impressing at the World Cup and striking up a well-drilled central partnership with Pau Cubarsi.

AS report that Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, enquired during the World Cup about Laporte's situation and even turned up in person to watch the Spaniard in more than one match.

Bilbao officials fired back decisively. They confirmed that 80 million euros is the price required to part with the defender, given their complete conviction in his importance, especially after the great effort he made last summer to return to the club where his professional career began.

The centre-back had ended his association with Saudi side Al-Nassr in the summer of 2025, but FIFA initially ruled that his transfer procedures had not been completed within the specified time. That held up his international transfer certificate.

An appeal from Bilbao and the Spanish federation overturned the decision, and the defender returned to the Basque club eight years after his departure.

Since making his Spain debut, Laporte has been a key man whenever fit, whether under former coach Luis Enrique or Luis de la Fuente.

Critics questioned whether he deserved a place at the World Cup. His performances there silenced them.

Press reports have again linked Laporte with Real Madrid, but what is certain is that Barcelona are the club to have lodged an official enquiry through Deco. Athletic Bilbao's position stayed clear: they will not let the player go for less than 80 million euros.

Two years remain on Laporte's contract with Athletic Bilbao, and he has played 54 matches for Spain since Euro 2021.