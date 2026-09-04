Big surprise at Borussia Dortmund involving Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund have left Emre Can (32) out of their 25-man A list for the Champions League campaign, which starts next week. The decision comes as a surprise because the defender is currently out with a cruciate ligament rupture, but is expected to return in the first half of the season.

Can suffered the serious knee injury at the start of March in the Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich and has been out ever since. There is still no specific date for his return. Dortmund sporting director Ole Book (40) said a few weeks ago about Can's situation and that of defensive leader Nico Schlotterbeck (26), who is also injured: "Even for very experienced medics and our rehab coaches, it is very difficult to look into the future. I see both of them every day fully motivated in rehab. As leaders, they are also contributing to the group."

As well as Can, new signings Giannis Konstantelias (23) and Justin Lerma (18) have also been left out of the Champions League squad. Konstantelias was always unlikely to be included after his cruciate ligament rupture at the weekend. Lerma, meanwhile, is still settling in, as head coach Niko Kovac (54) recently explained: "He still needs time and that is completely normal. There are language difficulties. If you look at him, he is also still a little slight, so we need to put a bit of weight on him or rather work on his fitness."

Still, the door to Europe is not completely closed for players left out at this stage. Clubs that qualify for the knockout round can register up to three players in January.

Who do Borussia Dortmund play in the Champions League?

On the so-called B list for players born on or after 1 January 2005 and who have been at the club for at least two years after their 15th birthday, Dortmund named the talents Jan Luca Riedl (17), Miguel Adje (18), Luca Reggiani (18), Samuele Inacio (18) and Mathis Albert (17).

Next week, Borussia open the new Champions League season at home to Spanish side Villarreal. They will also face Arsenal and Inter Milan, among others, during the league phase.