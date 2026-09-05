How to buy Beşiktaş 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Süper Lig news and more

Beşiktaş may have been off the title-chasing pace in recent campaigns, since lifting the 2020/21 Süper Lig crown, but the Kara Kartallar ('Black Eagles') clan are hopeful that this is the season that they return to the forefront of Turkish football. You can book tickets today to see the Beşiktaş boys in action.

Former Bologna boss, Vincenzo Italiano, has been given the responsibility of firing up the fervent Beşiktaş fanbase, after the Istanbul side finished well adrift of the Süper Lig pacesetters last term, under the 9-month reign of Sergen Yalcin.

Beşiktaş are looking to put a solid foot forward this season. They hope that their summer signings, which included the standout purchases of Leandro Trossard and Dušan Vlahović, along with the Turkish midfield pairing of Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan, will hit the ground running.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Beşiktaş matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Beşiktaş fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Fri, Sep 11 (8pm) Süper Lig: Beşiktaş vs Erzurumspor Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Thu, Sep 17 (10pm) UEL: Beşiktaş vs Marseille Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (8pm) Süper Lig: Amed vs Beşiktaş Diyarbakır Stadium (Diyarbakır) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (6pm) Süper Lig: Beşiktaş vs Kocaelispor Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (9pm) UEL: Hoffenheim vs Beşiktaş SNP Arena (Sinsheim) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (6pm) Süper Lig: Trabzonspor vs Beşiktaş Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (10pm) UEL: Beşiktaş vs Crystal Palace Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) TBA Sun, Oct 25 (6pm) Süper Lig: Beşiktaş vs İstanbul Başakşehir Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (6pm) Süper Lig: Kasımpaşa vs Beşiktaş Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets

How to buy Beşiktaş tickets

Official tickets for Beşiktaş matches are sold exclusively through the Passo platform (or the Passo mobile app), and they typically go on sale only 3-5 days before each specific matchday.

Because of strict Turkish sports laws designed to prevent violence and scalping, every ticket must be electronically tied to a personalized fan identification card called a Passo Taraftar Card (formerly known as Passolig). You cannot enter the stadium or purchase a ticket without one.

In addition, fans can purchase Beşiktaş match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Beşiktaş tickets?

Official Beşiktaş tickets for standard league matches at the Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul typically range from 760 TRY-5,000+ TRY, but can soar up to 19,000+ TRY for high-profile Istanbul derbies or major European nights.

Prices vary across different categories depending on the stand and tier you select at Tüpraş Stadium:

North Stand (Kuzey) : Behind the goal; Rowdiest section that is home to the most passionate, shouting fan groups. Regular match tickets cost approx. 760 TRY-1,500 TRY.

South Stand (Güney) : Behind the goal; A calmer fan zone than the 'North' equivalent. Regular match tickets cost approx. 760 TRY-1,500 TRY.

East Stand (Doğu) : Main Sideline; Excellent, broad sideline view; rowdier and louder than the West stand. Regular match tickets cost approx. 1,500 TRY-4,500+ TRY.

West Stand (Batı) : Main Grandstand; Features the press box, luxury suites, and a view of the benches. Regular match tickets cost approx. 1,500 TRY–5,000+ TRY.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Tüpraş Stadium

Tüpraş Stadium is a modern sports arena located in the heart of Istanbul, right on the edge of the scenic Bosphorus Strait. It is widely considered one of the most beautiful stadium locations in the world, looking out over the water where Europe meets Asia. The stadium holds around 42,684 fans, and has served as the passionate home ground for Beşiktaş since 2016.

In 1947, Istanbul opened its first big modern sports arena on the current site of the Tüpraş Stadium, named the İnönü Stadium. For over 60 years, that was a legendary soccer temple shared at times by the city's biggest clubs. In 2013, Beşiktaş tore down the old structure to build the Tüpraş Stadium from scratch.

Beyond sports, the venue also serves as a massive concert space, hosting legendary rock performances by bands like Guns N' Roses.

Memorable football matches held at Tüpraş Stadium:

UEFA Super Cup (2019) : The first major European final played at the ground was an all-English battle under the lights. After a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra-time, Liverpool won the trophy in a penalty shootout vs Chelsea. The match also made history as Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a major men's UEFA final.

UEFA Europa League Final (2026) : Backed by thousands of travelling English fans and watched by Prince William in the VIP lounges, Aston Villa cruised to an emphatic 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg to capture their first major continental trophy in over four decades.

'Miracle of Istanbul' : Beşiktaş looked completely buried after falling 3-0 down in the first half to Benfica. However, spurred on by an earsplitting crowd, the home side pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks ever. Second-half goals from Cenk Tosun, Ricardo Quaresma, and Vincent Aboubakar levelled the score at 3-3, which sent the Beşiktaş fans delirious.

Preserving History: Because the stadium sits in a highly sensitive, historical area near Ottoman-era palaces, its exterior features classical columns coated in natural limestone so it beautifully blends with the environment. The southern 'Eski Açık' historical wall from the original 1947 stadium was also preserved and built right into the design.

Beşiktaş records and statistics

Founded in 1903, Beşiktaş (Beşiktaş J.K.) hold some of the most remarkable records in Turkish football history.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Turkish League Championships : 21 Titles

Turkish Cup : 11 Titles

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Mehmet Özdilek (491), Rıza Çalımbay (485)

Most Goals: Hakkı Yeten (382), Şeref Görkey (320)

The Only Undefeated Champion

Beşiktaş were the first team (and only one so far) to win the modern Turkish Süper Lig without losing a single game, completing the 1991-92 season undefeated.

Longest Unbeaten Run

'The Black Eagles' hold the record for the longest unbeaten streak in Turkish league history, spanning 56 games between 1991 and 1992.

National Emblem Honour

Beşiktaş is the only Turkish club permitted to feature the Turkish national flag directly inside its club logo. This was granted after they represented the entire Turkish national team in a match against Greece in 1952.











