A Spanish journalist has dropped a bombshell over Jude Bellingham's future at Real Madrid, revealing that the England star's father held a secret meeting with the club's hierarchy to discuss a possible exit.

Trusted Spanish reporter Pepe Alvarez claims Mark Bellingham, the player's father and agent, sat down with Real Madrid officials immediately after last season ended and told them his son wanted out.

Writing on X, Alvarez explained that Bellingham's father blamed the request on technical disagreements with some members of the coaching staff. Those tensions, he says, have left the player uneasy within the squad despite his central role in the manager's plans.

Real Madrid's answer was blunt. They told the player's father that Jude Bellingham is not for sale under any circumstances. The club see him as one of the cornerstones of their future project and have no intention of letting him leave, whatever the temptation.

Questions about the England star's future now come flooding in, particularly given his persistent links with a Premier League return. Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be circling.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a huge deal in the summer of 2023. He wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best players in the world, driving the club to the Champions League and La Liga double in his debut campaign.