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Translated by

Behind the truth: is Al-Hilal turning its back on Osimhen?

Transfers
V. Osimhen
Al Hilal
Galatasaray
Saudi Pro League
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye

Reports reveal the truth

Several media reports have circulated over the past few days regarding Saudi side Al-Hilal entering negotiations with Turkey's Galatasaray over signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Osimhen's name had cropped up alongside Al-Hilal on several occasions before, but the striker refused to pull on the shirt of "the champions of Asia" and dug in his heels over a move to Galatasaray.

Read also: Transfer window madness: Al-Hilal plays everyone and Benzema a major crisis!

Speaking on "Al-Arabiya FM" radio, media figure Abdullah Al-Hunayan, who is close to Al-Hilal, insists the club's management never sent any official offer to Galatasaray, despite recent claims.

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Super Lig
Erzurumspor FK crest
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL

He explained that Al-Hilal's priority is a right winger. The talk of negotiations with Osimhen, he says, has no basis in truth.

Media reports had suggested the Nigerian striker held no objection this time to wearing the Al-Hilal shirt. The club, though, has no interest in signing him, contrary to what has been reported.

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