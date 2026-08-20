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imago-sport-1081329155.jpgMichael Weber
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Before the direct clash in the Supercup: BVB chief Lars Ricken comments on Jamal Musiala

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
J. Musiala

Ahead of the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, Lars Ricken expressed sympathy for Germany international Jamal Musiala of German record champions Bayern Munich.

"For all the rivalry, this is not about the player, but about the person," said sporting managing director Lars Ricken of runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Musiala (23) collapsed on the pitch for the second time in four days during Bayern Munich's Super Cup dress rehearsal in Heidenheim on Tuesday. After the latest incident, the Germany international spoke of "temporary, briefly occurring but easily treatable absences attributable to a neurological dysfunction".

"Those were alarming images. He is in good medical hands and is dealing with it very openly," said Ricken, before adding: "We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery." Coach Niko Kovac echoed that view.

Dortmund host Bayern Munich on Saturday in Dortmund (8.30pm/Sky and Sat.1) with the first title of the new season on the line.

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