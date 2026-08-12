Deportivo La Coruna's fans jeered Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior throughout Wednesday evening's friendly at the Abanca Riazor stadium, another reminder of the hostility the Brazil winger meets at grounds across Spain.

La Coruna are not the first to target him. Vinicius has faced the same treatment from a host of La Liga clubs, Valencia, Sevilla and Barcelona among them.

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Back in 2023, the notorious clash with Valencia saw the Bats' supporters aim a torrent of abuse at him, including racist chants.

Real Madrid's meeting with Sevilla last May carried the same charge. Jeered again, the Brazilian gestured back at the stands, sparked more of a reaction and forced the referee to step in.

Vinicius, meanwhile, is going nowhere. Real Madrid confirmed on 6 August this year that they had extended his contract until 30 June 2032, a deal that had been drifting towards expiry next summer.