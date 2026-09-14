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Before hosting the 27th Gulf Cup: when will Renard announce the Saudi national team squad?

Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Greece

Saudi Arabia dream of returning to the winners' podium

Press reports have revealed the date on which Georgios Donis, the Greek head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, will announce the "Green Falcons" squad taking part in the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup begins in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 23 September, and continues until 6 October.

Saudi Arabia's "Al-Ekhbariya" channel said that Donis will announce the final squad the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, a week before the tournament kicks off.

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Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA
Kuwait crest
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The Greek coach faces some difficult decisions. His star and captain Salem Al-Dawsari will miss the tournament through injury, and right-back Saud Abdulhamid may also be absent.

Saudi Arabia go into the Gulf tournament chasing the trophy for the first time in 23 years, having last been crowned champions back in 2003.

Drawn in Group One alongside Iraq, Oman and Kuwait, the "Green Falcons" need a top-two finish to reach the semi-finals.

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