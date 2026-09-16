Cristiano Ronaldo's AFC Champions League Elite campaign with Al-Nassr began with a chastening 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. It is the heaviest loss the Portuguese striker has suffered since moving to Saudi football in January 2023.

The Emirati side controlled the match from the off. Hussein Rahimi opened the scoring in the 25th minute and added a second just after the hour. His brother Sofiane Rahimi made it three with 18 minutes left, then teed up Georgios Giakoumakis to complete the rout in the 85th.

Al-Nassr fielded all their stars yet never threatened the goal of the two-time Asian champions.

Now 41, Ronaldo is still hunting the 980th goal of his career. He had a free-kick in the closing minutes, but Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa dealt with the effort comfortably.

Manager Ange Postecoglou took full responsibility afterwards, saying: "The players gave everything they had, and I do not hold them responsible in any way... the responsibility falls on me".

His verdict on the display was blunt. "Al-Nassr as a whole was poor," the coach said.

Defeat piles more misery on the Saudi League title holders, who have managed just one win in their last four matches across all competitions.

Not since August 2022 has Ronaldo tasted a loss this bad. Then it was Manchester United, thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at the Bees' home in the Premier League.

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