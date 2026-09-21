Because Sandro Wagner helps himself: Bayern Munich make coaching change

Hannover confirmed on Monday that Can Ünal will become Wagner's assistant coach. He had previously worked for the German record champions as Under-16s youth coach.

"Can is a young, very talented and ambitious coach who works very meticulously. Anyone who knows him also particularly praises his human qualities," said Wagner, adding that Ünal had been his preferred candidate for the post: "We have been in frequent contact over the past few months. It became clear that we wanted to work together. He is very keen on it, and we are delighted that he is now on board."

According to the club, Ünal will start work in Hanover with immediate effect. Wagner's staff will be completed by Levent Sürme and Clemens Döring. Wagner replaces Christian Titz, who was dismissed after five games.

Who will succeed Ünal at Bayern Munich?

Meanwhile, Bayern had already responded to Ünal's departure by promoting his former assistant coach Maximilian Welzmüller. "At the Campus, we want to continuously develop not only our talents but also our coaches. We are very pleased that Can Ünal has been given the opportunity to work under Sandro as a coach in professional football, and it is also recognition for our academy," said Bernhard Seonbuchner, head of player/coach development and transition at Bayern Munich.

Seonbuchner said Bayern are "consistently continuing along the path of promoting and supporting our coaching talents" by elevating Welzmüller to head coach: "We wish Can all the best for his future career and Maxi every success in his new role with us." Welzmüller himself thanked the club for their trust.

Welzmüller played for Bayern Munich's reserves from 2018 to 2022 before ending his career at SpVgg Unterhaching two years later. He had already stayed on at Bayern as a youth scout before moving into coaching in 2025. His brother, Dr Josef Welzmüller, is the sporting director of SV Elversberg. He succeeded Ole Book there.