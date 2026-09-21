Because of Vinicius? Cucurella's "shock" deepens Real Madrid's dilemma

Marc Cucurella has come in for fresh criticism after a modest showing in the Madrid derby against Atletico, at the latter's stadium, where Real lost on Sunday and slipped to fourth in La Liga.

One incident shaped the whole afternoon. David Hancko sent a long ball towards Giuliano Simeone, who broke in behind the Real Madrid defence and won a penalty that led to Dean Huijsen's sending off.

Atletico made their numerical advantage count, going ahead and stretching the gap before Real pulled one back to make it 2-1. The hosts held on until the final whistle.

Cucurella drew some of the sharpest criticism of the lot. The left-back has been shocking Real fans and the coaching staff since the start of the season with his declining level, and some point to his lack of defensive cover from Vinicius on the same flank, which only makes the Spaniard's job harder.

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Santi Canizares, the former Spain, Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper, has cast doubt on whether the left-back can recover the level he showed with La Roja at the 2026 World Cup.

The website Estadio Deportivo carried Canizares's statement via Cadena COPE radio, where he said: "Cucurella is not the player we saw at the World Cup or the European Championship or with the Spanish national team in general. I do not doubt his talent, because his quality is beyond dispute, but he is not the same player."

To Canizares, the left-back position remains a headache for the white side this season. Poli Rincon, another former Real Madrid man, made the same point earlier, questioning how well Jose Mourinho's style and the team's current approach suit Cucurella's abilities.

Others put Cucurella's dip down to the grind of fixtures, especially since he barely got a rest over the summer after playing for Spain at the World Cup.