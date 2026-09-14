Lamine Yamal has added another line to his remarkable Barcelona story, matching a record that had stood untouched in Spanish football for years. Plenty of the league's twenty-first century legends never managed it.

Yamal notched his third brace in the opening five rounds of La Liga after twice beating Levante in a 4-2 Barcelona win. That takes him to six goals in his first five games of the campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the feat makes Yamal only the second player this century to score three braces in the first five rounds of the Spanish league. Lionel Messi was the first, hitting the same mark during the 2012-2013 season.

Consider the forwards who have graced La Liga since 2000. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, David Villa, Fernando Torres, Diego Forlan and a host of other great scorers all left their mark on the competition.

Yet for all their records and goals, none of them repeated what Messi did in 2012-2013. Yamal has now emerged to equal it.

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Messi opened his account with a brace against Real Sociedad that season, then repeated the trick against Osasuna and Getafe to reach three braces inside five matches.

Yamal's doubles this term have come against Levante, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano.

His brilliance runs deeper than one historic number. The teenager has racked up seven goals and two assists in his first six official matches of the season.

In La Liga, Yamal leads the scoring charts on six goals, level with teammate Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello.

Between them, Yamal and Raphinha have scored 12 of Barcelona's 21 goals in their opening matches, firing the Catalans to the top of the table.

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