Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Bayern Munich will look to continue their scintillating start to the 2022-23 season when they welcome Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena for their first home game of the Bundesliga. The Bavarian outfit have hit 11 goals in two competitive games and will be eager to carry that form into their first game in front of home fans.
Wolfsburg, meanwhile, drew their league opener against Werder Bremen, with a 2-2 scoreline at home, and they are in for a sterner test when they travel south on Sunday.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg date & kick-off time
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg
August 14, 2022
4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg on TV & live stream online
In the UK, Bayern Munich versus Wolfsburg can be watched live on Sky Sports Football or streamed live using Sky Go.
In the U.S., the game can be watched live on ESPN Plus (ESPN+)
Bayern Munich squad and team news
Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are both still out with knee and abdominal injuries, respectively, while Kingsley Coman remains unavailable as he serves the last game of a three-match suspension.
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Mazraoui, Stanisic
Midfielders
Kimmich, Wanner, Sabitzer, Vidovic, Gravenberch
Forwards
Gnabry, Mane, Muller, Zirkzee, Tel, Musiala
Wolfsburg squad and team news
Bartol Franjic and Kilian Fischer are concerns for Wolfsburg, who are definitely without Jonas Wind and Yannick Gerhardt. They will look to the experience of striker Max Kruse as they attempt to secure a result.
Goalkeepers
Casteels, Pervan
Defenders
Fischer, Bornauw, Lacroix, Van de Ven, Otavio, Roussillon, Pongracic
Midfielders
Vranckx, Steffen, Brekalo, Kaminski, Baku, F. Nmecha, Arnold, Guilavogui, Svanberg, Franjic, Paredes
Forwards
Waldschmidt, Kruse, L. Nmecha, Philipp, Pejcinovic, Bialek, Marmoush, Wimmer