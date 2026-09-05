Bayern Munich could not find a way past Schalke 04 on Saturday. The promoted side showed tremendous fighting spirit at home and held Bayern's stars to a 0-0 draw. Ismael Saibari started but could not make the difference.

Bayern controlled a first half short on clear openings. Alphonso Davies fired just wide, Nathaniel Brown forced an excellent save from Loris Karius and Saibari blazed over, but none of them could break the deadlock.

Schalke threatened too. Adil Aouchiche nearly opened the scoring, only for Manuel Neuer to claw his free-kick out of the corner. Then, on the stroke of half-time, Luis Díaz got closest of all when he raced through one-on-one with Karius but completely miscued the ball.

Vincent Kompany needed more from his side and turned to several star players. Harry Kane came on at half-time, then Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala followed a little under 15 minutes into the second half. Saibari made way, having failed to leave enough of a mark.

With those changes, Bayern pinned Schalke even deeper inside their own half, but the home side's defence stood firm throughout. Schalke held on impressively for 0-0, leaving der Rekordmeister frustrated. It was a fine first point for Schalke, while Bayern have four points after two matches.