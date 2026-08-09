Barcelona trio surprise Flick with an early sacrifice

Barcelona's first team enjoyed a day off this Sunday, with the approval of coach Hansi Flick, after Saturday's three-way friendly tournament in Udine.

Flick's side couldn't lift the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, beaten by a single unanswered goal against Udinese in the three-way event.

Not everyone stayed away from the Joan Gamper sports city, though. According to Mundo Deportivo, the standout news is the early return of Eric Garcia and Joan Garcia. Both took part in their first training sessions ahead of the new season, despite being expected back only next Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon also reported for duty on Sunday. The Englishman trained at the sports city, another to arrive ahead of schedule.

Then there's Gavi, back early too. He has been training since last Thursday, six days before his scheduled date.