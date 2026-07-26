Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres and plan to open contract renewal talks next September, with the Catalan club yet to receive any official word suggesting he wants to leave this summer.

Ferran Torres, 26, is highly rated by Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique after his impressive displays for Spain and his World Cup triumph, where he scored the winning goal in the 1-0 final victory over Argentina, according to the Catalan newspaper"Mundo Deportivo".

Yet no official signal has reached Barcelona from the player, his representatives or the reigning European champions about a possible transfer.

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The man who fired Spain to a second world title is still on holiday. He is not expected back at Barcelona's sports city before 10 August, after three weeks of leave.

Barcelona's stance is clear. Ferran, contracted until 2027, must clarify his own position and approach the board if he is thinking of leaving in the current window.

For their part, the Catalans still view Ferran as a key figure and want to extend his deal, even though they owe Manchester City 8 million euros under the agreement that brought him to the club in January 2022.

Club chiefs plan to open the renewal file next September, once the summer market shuts, for reasons tied to financial fair play regulations.

Ferran Torres has scored 65 goals in 207 matches for Barcelona. Last season was his best in the shirt, with 21 goals in 49 games, beating his previous return of 19 in 45.