Barcelona were caught slightly off guard by their striker Ferran Torres's recent comments, but they haven't lost their composure. They had already sensed the player might speak up without denying the reports that have swirled for weeks about Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him.

Torres said yesterday, Monday, when asked about Paris Saint-Germain's interest: "At the moment, I have a contract with Barcelona, but honestly, in football, no one knows what could happen."

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the surprise from Torres is that he is asking Barcelona to prove they want him to stay. The club, in fact, have told him for weeks that they want to renew his contract, but it must wait until September for reasons tied to financial fair play, given they must first focus on departures and signings.

Barcelona also point out that they have always stood by him, even through his scoring droughts last season, because they value his daily effort and commitment more than his goals.

Torres has thrown down a challenge, yet the newspaper says the Catalan club won't budge an inch from their firm position.

They are clear about backing him, but within the set timeframe and salary. Barcelona consider Torres's wages to be in line with his role in the team and from the coach's point of view, so they don't foresee any significant pay rise in an offer to him.

On the sporting side, one thing is beyond doubt at the Camp Nou: his minutes and his role depend on Hansi Flick, a coach who rewards merit and who preferred Ferran to Robert Lewandowski at the start of last season.

Flick's appreciation of Ferran's work is one thing. The coach's inability to request the signing of another top-class striker, Julián Álvarez in this case, after Lewandowski's departure is another, and Barcelona know it.

Nor do they understand why Ferran should feel aggrieved if Flick doesn't see him as his first-choice striker. He is, after all, a regular substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal with the Spain national team, and he came off the bench to score the winning goal in the World Cup final.

On Paris Saint-Germain's interest, Barcelona's stance is equally clear according to the newspaper: "If Ferran wants to leave, he must ask for it. And if he has an offer he wishes to accept, he must inform the interested club to present it, and Barcelona's board of directors and the executive management will evaluate it."

That offer hasn't arrived, and some doubt it ever will. Influential figures at Barcelona don't rule out the possibility that Ferran's real aim is to exploit his current popularity and land a more lucrative renewal.

For all these reasons, everyone at the Camp Nou is waiting to see what happens, but they are staying calm. The plan is clear. Only Ferran can change it, by expressing a desire to leave and presenting a convincing offer to president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco. And if Paris Saint-Germain are keen, they have enough money to convince almost any club.