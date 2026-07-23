Karim Adeyemi has signed a contract until mid-2031 with FC Barcelona, the Catalan club have officially announced. The champions of Spain are paying around €30 million for the winger, who arrives from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund rejected an initial bid, but eventually gave the green light. Barcelona are paying a fixed transfer fee of €22 million, with additional bonuses of €7 million.

In Barcelona, Adeyemi will reunite with Hansi Flick, who gave him his debut for the German national team. The coach pushed internally for the attacker's arrival, and he has now signed a long-term deal.

On their website, Barcelona describe him as an 'exciting and versatile attacking option'. Adeyemi can play on both flanks and can also be used as a central striker. He is very quick and has a powerful shot with his left foot.

For Germany, Adeyemi played an important role in qualification for the last World Cup. Despite that, Julian Nagelsmann did not select the attacker for the finals, which came to an end for Germany fairly quickly.

Across four seasons in the service of BVB, Barcelona's new signing made 146 appearances and scored 36 goals. Adeyemi also registered 25 assists in that spell.

Barcelona have now made their second signing for next season. Earlier, they brought in Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for €80 million.