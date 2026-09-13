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SOCCER FRIENDLY KNOKKE FC VS CLUB BRUGGEAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Barcelona's new player shines despite the draw

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
J. Bisiwu
Spain
Belgium

Barcelona are counting on the Belgian as a future star of the first team

Jassie Bissiouo announced himself as one of the standout performers for Barcelona Atlètic in Sunday's goalless draw against Logroñés B. The Belgian caused problems in front of goal throughout, even if the Catalan reserves could not find a winner.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Bissiouo repeatedly tried to unpick the Logroñés defence. He went down inside the box and appealed for a penalty, then saw the post deny him the opening goal in the second half.

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A painfully slow surface hampered Barcelona Atlètic early on, choking the movement of the ball and forcing Giuliano Belletti's players to adapt to awkward conditions.

It took the Catalan side around 20 minutes to assert control and push the game into the Logroñés half.

Bissiouo grew into the contest as the team improved, with Barcelona Atlètic increasingly building their attacks down the left flank.

Barça had officially confirmed his signing at the start of last August, bringing him in from Club Brugge until 2031 in a deal worth 8.5 million euros.

Aurién Gorin also caught the eye, helping to improve the ball circulation and create danger. Katović impressed too before a second yellow card sent him off, leaving Barcelona Atlètic short of numbers to sustain their pressure in the closing minutes.

Barça dominated the final stretch and pinned Logroñés inside their own area. The winner never came.

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