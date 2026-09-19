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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Barcelona's line-up against Sevilla: a big surprise and several changes

Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

In the seventh round of La Liga

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona side to face Sevilla on Saturday evening in the seventh round of the Spanish league. The manager made several changes, the most striking being a first appearance for Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Livakovic starts in place of the injured Joan Garcia, his first test in a Barcelona shirt coming at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

At the back, Pau Cubarsi returns after being rested against Racing, lining up alongside Andreas Christensen. Joao Cancelo takes the left-back berth ahead of Xavi Espart.

Rodri, Pedri and Fermin Lopez make up the midfield trio, with the latter back in the side.

Up front, Flick kept faith with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, but picked England's Anthony Gordon ahead of Karim Adeyemi as the manager looked to give his team more control.

Barcelona line-up:

Livakovic; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

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