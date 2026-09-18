The 2025-2026 season presents a completely different picture from the one Barcelona experienced in recent years.

According to Sport newspaper, the gradual return to the Spotify Camp Nou, growing commercial revenue and the recovery of usual operational activity have allowed the club to break the one-billion-euro barrier in operating revenue for the first time. Barcelona's revenue reached 1.060 billion euros, an increase of 66 million euros on the previous season.

The volume of revenue is only half the story. Its composition has changed too. The stadium has regained its weight after two seasons of limited use, sponsorship revenue reached 265 million euros and revenue from product sales and marketing amounted to 208 million euros. Both are the highest in the club's history.

Stadium revenue also rose by around 50 million euros compared to the previous season, while television broadcasting rights held at high and stable levels. Here, though, the second side of the equation appears. Greater revenue does not necessarily mean greater profit, and operating expenses reached 1.022 billion euros.

So despite ordinary revenue surpassing the one-billion-euro barrier for the first time, the margin left after covering the costs of the club's structure remains limited. The financial result must be accounted for alongside operating expenses, and it recorded a deficit of 37 million euros in the 2025-2026 season, between the club and the Espai Barça project.

The ordinary operating result came close to break-even. After accounting for exceptional items and taxes, the season ended with a net loss of 18 million euros. This gap between revenue, the financial result and cash liquidity is probably the best way to understand Barcelona's current situation.

During the 2025-2026 season, operating activities, the club's usual business, consumed 74 million euros of cash liquidity. The club's investments drained a further 372 million euros.

Sport confirmed that Barcelona once again has a revenue base exceeding one billion euros, with growth in recurring activities such as sponsorship, product sales and stadium exploitation. The hardest part still remains: converting this volume of activity into sufficient liquidity after paying salaries, structural costs, interest, investments and debt servicing.

On 30 June, Barcelona held around 910 million euros of total financial debt. Deduct available liquidity from that, and net debt reached 607 million euros, compared to 469 million euros a year earlier.

Read that way, the accounts of the 2025-2026 season look like a transitional season, with the revenue problem Barcelona had been suffering beginning to recede. The challenge now is to turn the recovery of economic activity into reduced debt and generated liquidity, and that will take time.

Barcelona enter a delicate phase, one in which revenue must start turning into cash. The Espai Barça project will be essential to that transformation, but it also carries a large part of the risk. Financing still needs securing, debt will keep affecting the club's ability to generate liquidity, and any deviation in revenue, costs or the timetable could shrink the margin for error.

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