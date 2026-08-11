Barcelona have expressed their full solidarity with the Colombian people following the devastating earthquake that struck the country with a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter scale, causing severe human and material damage that has placed the South American nation in an extremely delicate situation.

The Catalan club posted a message via their official account on the platform "X". It read: "All our support and solidarity with the Colombian people after the earthquake. All the strength to those affected, their families and the emergency teams working there."

This is not the first time the club have stepped up in the wake of a natural disaster. A few years ago, following the devastating floods that swept through Valencia as a result of Storm DANA, Barcelona contributed through their foundation to funding the renovation of the Benetússer municipal sports centre, the Catarroja municipal sports centre and the El Terrer municipal stadium in Paiporta.