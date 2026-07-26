Barcelona are keeping Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani on their list of alternatives, bracing for Ferran Torres's departure this summer.

The Catalans want to renew Torres's contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, but Paris Saint-Germain are circling for his signature.

Torres feels underappreciated at Barcelona. He barely featured last season, and the club are chasing Julian Alvarez too.

According to "Sport", Asllani wants to pull on the Catalan shirt despite reaching advanced stages in his talks with Leipzig.

The 23-year-old is close to finalising a deal with Leipzig, yet he has asked for more time in the hope of an official offer from Barcelona, the destination he prefers above all others.

Barcelona's sporting management see Asllani as an ideal option to rotate the attack or a promising bet for the future, especially with a release clause of 29 million euros that suits the club's finances.

Wrapping up the deal hinges directly on outgoings. Julian Alvarez remains the top target up front, while Asllani is the perfect alternative should Ferran Torres leave. Even so, Barcelona won't rule out signing Asllani if Torres stays, because his price makes him a rare investment opportunity in the current striker market.

Asllani can score with both feet and carries a real aerial threat, finishing last season in the Bundesliga with 10 goals and 7 assists.

That 29 million euro clause poses no obstacle for Barcelona. They can settle it without selling players first, while trying to negotiate the figure down.