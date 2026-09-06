Barcelona thrashed their hosts Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla stadium, in a match in which the Catalan side imposed complete control, to sit alone at the top of the Spanish league and send a strong message before the start of their Champions League campaign.

Spanish journalist Joan Vehils hailed Barcelona's display after the final whistle.

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Writing in "Sport", Vehils titled his article: "Flick's Barcelona sweeps aside, humiliates and enjoys".

The text of the article reads as follows:

Their tally was five goals. They could have scored six or seven or eight, or even more.

This Catalan side is so superior to its opponents that it dominates and humiliates them with apparent ease. The ball reaches speeds that are hard to keep up with, and every player performs his role to perfection, and of course, there is the talent of Lamine Yamal, the brilliance of Fermin, the inspiration of Raphinha, the speed of Gordon, the calmness of Pedri, and the skill, strength and talent of Rodri.

I have mentioned these six players, but we cannot forget Cubarsi, who continues to deliver an astonishing performance, and Joan Garcia, who covers any lapse in concentration, or the promising young Xavi Espart.

All this with an exceptional bench waiting its turn. Seeing Olmo, or Bernal, or Cancelo, or Gavi, or Gabriel Jesus among the substitutes is a dream come true.

Astonishing is the only word for this Catalan side. Flick has built a perfect machine designed to win and to put on wonderful displays. They lead the table with 17 goals and only two conceded. An astonishing scoring rate, and that without signing Julian Alvarez.

Lamine and his team look ready to prove to everyone that they did not need to spend 100 million on a striker.

Under Flick, Barcelona still show the spirit of a team that plays to win, but also to entertain the fans. When a team has the passion, the talent and players capable of making the difference at any moment, these things happen. Opponents chase the ball, Barcelona surge towards the goal, and the match turns into an astonishing spectacle.

That is why this start is so exciting. The journey is still long, but Barcelona have sent a clear message. They have not come here to play cautiously, or merely to survive, or to win by a narrow margin. They have come here to continue their dominance of the Spanish league.

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Keep this level up and Lamine and his team should have their opponents worried. Because this team does not settle for winning alone, but wants winning to be an astonishing spectacle. And so far, they are achieving their goal to perfection