Barcelona bolster their attack with a smooth Italian signing

Barcelona completed the signing of Italian goalscorer Giulia Galli on Thursday, prising her away from Roma.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that the 18-year-old arrives to bolster the reserve team, though she boasts the quality to force her way into the first team.

Galli featured for Roma's senior side, banking experience in Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.

Italian journalist Mauro Mono put the deal at 250,000 euros, covering the fixed fee and the add-ons.

A regular for Italy's youth sides, Galli has earned a call-up for next month's Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Her talent lit up the world stage at the 2025 Under-17 World Cup. She finished third in the scoring charts and claimed the bronze boot.

Galli is a versatile forward who thrives across the front line. She can operate off the left wing, drop into an attacking midfield role, or lead the line as an out-and-out striker, giving her the flexibility to slot into different jobs as a game unfolds.

Tall, competitive and blessed with a long stride, she stands out for her finishing and her nose for goal. She carries plenty of solutions inside the box and rarely runs short of answers in front of the keeper.

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