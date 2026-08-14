Barcelona avoid paying Manchester City €18 million with a cunning trick

Barcelona are close to selling Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. Thanks to a clever structure in the agreement, the Spanish giants will avoid paying as much as €18 million to his former club Manchester City, The Athletic reports.

Ferran made himself a national hero this summer when he fired Spain past Argentina (1-0) in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final. Even so, Barcelona decided not to extend his contract, which expires next year, despite the important role he played in last season's title win with 21 goals in 49 matches.

Barcelona and PSG have now agreed a fee of around €50 million, with no add-ons. The move will reunite Ferran with his former national team coach Luis Enrique.

By structuring the deal this way, Barcelona will also dodge a sizeable payment to Manchester City. When Barça signed Ferran from Manchester City in January 2022 for €55 million plus €10 million in variables, they agreed specific conditions:

If Ferran's contract were extended, Barcelona would have to pay another €8 million to Man City. By not extending it, that obligation disappears.

Manchester City would also be due a sell-on bonus of €10 million if the striker were sold for €55 million or more. By keeping the fee just below that mark at €50 million, the Catalan club keep the full amount.

All told, Ferran played 207 matches for Barcelona, scoring 63 goals and providing 23 assists.