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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Barcelona and Arsenal target puts one foot in Atletico Madrid

Transfers
Atletico Madrid
Arsenal
Barcelona
C. Romero
LaLiga
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Spain
England
Argentina

There is no room for betrayal

Atlético Madrid have moved closer to signing one of Barcelona's targets during the current summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Cristian Romero is on the verge of Atlético Madrid. The deal is now close, with a new offer set to be sent to Tottenham soon".

He added: "Romero has given the green light to move to Atlético, and talks between the two clubs are entering their final stages".

Romano continued: "Tottenham never considered selling Romero to their neighbours Arsenal. Meanwhile, Barcelona are continuing to focus on the Rodri deal, and there is no offer to sign the Tottenham defender so far".

Several reports have named Romero as one of Barcelona's options to bolster their defence, following Ronald Araújo's move to Liverpool on loan this summer.

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